Lockport Public Library's 2020-2021 budget won public approval in the 2020 school district election, library Director Beverly Federspiel announced on Tuesday.
The library budget, $1.76 million, shows a $30,000 increase in projected spending year-over-year. The library tax levy is $1.5 million. Among 3,801 absentee ballots cast on the question, 75% were for approval.
Also, Federspiel announced, library trustee William Watson was reappointed and will serve with Nancy Kasprzak-Whitmore and Marc Smith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.