Lockport Locks Heritage District Corporation is among 98 organizations in Western New York that will receive a grant from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy funds this year. The non-profit corporation that oversees the heritage district was awarded $20,000 from the Wilson fund for community assets.
Grants totaling more than $2 million were announced by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo on Friday.
The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation created four legacy funds, for caregivers, community assets, design and access, and youth sports, all in Western New York, in 2016.
Other local recipients of a 2020 Wilson fund grant include:
Caregivers — Center for Elder Law & Justice, Inc. ($10,000), Hospice of Orleans, Inc. ($12,500) and People Inc. ($10,000).
Community assets — Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village ($20,000), Artpark & Company, Inc. ($50,000), Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County ($20,000), Empower ($10,000), Girl Scouts of Western New York, Inc. ($10,000), Heart, Love & Soul ($10,000), New Directions Youth & Family Services ($28,500) and Wilson Community Food Pantry ($10,000 ).
Youth sports — Girl Scouts of Western New York, Inc. ($18,800), Girls on the Run of Buffalo, Inc. ($15,000), Orleans County YMCA ($15,000), Native American Community Services of Erie & Niagara Counties, Inc. ($25,000) and Youth Mentoring Services of Niagara County, Inc. ($15,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.