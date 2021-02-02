Happy birthday, Lockport! Our town was formally established 197 years ago today, February 2nd.
There were, however, settlers much earlier. It is said Adam Strouse built the first cabin in Lockport at Cold Spring in 1802. It was a shelter for the mail carrier who traveled between Batavia and Fort Niagara. Shortly thereafter, Charles Wilbur built a tavern for weary travelers.
Niagara County was established in 1808 along with its first town, Cambria. Cambria, often called the mother of all towns, included all of present day Niagara County.
Lockport’s formation is intertwined with the Erie Canal. When the exact route of the canal was determined, a village began to develop in what is now the City of Lockport. Jesse P. Haines surveyed the area, beginning to map lots. With the village quickly progressing, it needed a name. Inspired by the elaborate set of locks which were to be constructed, Haines suggested the name Locksborough for this new village. Dr. Isaac Smith countered with the name Lockport. Residents discussed the names and, unsurprisingly to those of us today, they chose the name Lockport.
Construction of the flight of five locks began in 1821. Lockport had a name and a purpose, but it was not officially incorporated as a municipality.
In the Journal of the Assembly of the State of New York, Forty-Seventh Session, January 1824, it was claimed that “the sundry inhabitants of Cambria and Royalton [are] praying for the erection of a town by the name of Lockport.”
Their prayers were answered. On February 2, 1824, the town of Lockport was officially established from the eastern section of Cambria and western portion of Royalton.
The first town meeting occurred on the first Tuesday in April of that year at the home of Michael D. Mann; Daniel Washburn was elected supervisor.
The town’s growth was also connected with the canal. Tolls were charged for passage through the locks, which resulted in a significant income for the town each year. In addition, harnessing hydropower from the locks propelled the economy. The locks powered a variety of early industries. The first to take advantage were Jabez Pomroy and William Bass who built a carding mill and Lyman Spalding who constructed a saw mill. The following year, Spalding erected a grist mill.
The city of Lockport was organized on April 11, 1865, becoming the first city in Niagara County. It was formed from the town of Lockport, essentially plucked from the center of town.
The town and its industries have continued to evolve. In 1984, the Lockport Industrial Development Agency established the Lockport Industrial Park. Its largest business currently is the Verizon Media/Yahoo complex. From saw mills to data centers, Lockport continues to transform.
We are starting to plan for the town’s bicentennial, which kicks off in just three years. In order to make this the grandest celebration the town has ever seen, we would love to hear from you. What are your favorite memories of Lockport? Are there stories passed down by your family about the town or its residents? Do you have photographs, documents, or artifacts you would be willing to donate or loan? We can scan your materials and return the originals to you.
If you would like to get involved or have information to share, please reach out to Town Councilperson Pat DuFour at townboard_pd@elockport.com or (716) 478-0609; or Town Historian Jean Linn at jlinn@elockport.com or (716) 438-2159.
Thanks to Craig Bacon, Niagara County and Lockport City Historian, for sharing his dedication to local history.
Jean Linn is Lockport's town historian, as well as archivist and librarian at Niagara County Community College. You can reach her at jlinn@elockport.com or (716) 438-2159.
