A Lockport man stands accused of killing a female relative in the town.
David B. Fermoile, 64, was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of second-degree murder, and remanded to Niagara County Correctional Facility with no bail, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced.
At 9:18 a.m. Wednesday the sheriff's office fielded a request to check on the welfare of a woman residing on Windermere Road. The request was from a visiting nurse who was unable to make contact with a patient at the residence.
Upon entry to the residence, a deputy found a female on the floor, dead, with multiple head and facial injuries, and two others, Fermoile and a female relative who was supposed to meet with the visiting nurse, were present. Fermoile was detained "without incident" and the third family member was "unharmed," the sheriff's office said.
The deceased female's name was not released Wednesday night, pending notification of other family.
Sheriff Michael Filicetti declined to answer additional questions about the incident, saying it's still under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.