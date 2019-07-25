Michael Szafran is facing up to 15 years in prison for submitting $500,000 worth of unauthorized purchase orders while he worked at Hildreth Electric, then pocketing the materials for his own use.
Between June 2014 and August 2018, Szafran, 42, of Regent Street, used Hildreth’s check-book to obtained thousands worth of unspecified materials, which he either sold or used in his own side-projects.
Szafran pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree grand larceny and admitted to stealing at least $50,000 from his former employer.
Niagara County Sheriff’s Office investigators allege the fraudulent materials cost Hildreth about $500,000.
Szafran will return before Niagara County Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch, Sr. on Sept. 11 to determine how much he must pay the company in restitution.
Then Szafran will return before Kloch on Sept. 25 for sentencing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.