ELMIRA — A Lockport man has been arrested following a fatal stabbing incident in Elmira this past weekend.
Stephen M. Pesesky III, 31, of Lockport, was charged with second-degree murder, a class A felony.
Elmira police said they were called to the 900 block of Johnson Street about 1:45 a.m. Saturday for a report of a stabbing. Arriving officers found the injured woman and began life-saving measures until paramedics could arrive. Despite th efforts of police and paramedics, the woman died at the scene.
She has been identified as Jennifer Karda, 34, of Lockport, according to Channel 4 News.
Police said it was believed Karda was attacked by someone who was known to her and began to search for the suspect.
Pesesky was eventually located and charged.
The Elmira Police Department is asking anyone with information or that may have witnessed this incident to call 607-737-5626 or anonymously to 607-271-HALT.
