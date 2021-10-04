Police are continuing to investigate a fatal car crash Saturday in Medina.
Earl Maines, 34, of Lockport, was declared dead on the scene at 1:52 a.m. on Saturday by medical personnel in Medina.
First responders found Maines and his vehicle in the yard of a South Main Street residence. Maines was extricated from the vehicle, but did not have a pulse and resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.
South Main Street was closed between Orient and Church streets until 5 a.m. as the accident was investigated.
According to a press release, Maines appeared to have been traveling northbound on South Main Street, when he hit the curb, exited the roadway and struck a tree.
New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Team assisted in the investigation. First responders from Medina Police Department, Medina Fire Department, New York State Police, Orleans County Sheriff’s Road Patrol and dispatch also assisted.
