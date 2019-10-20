BUFFALO — A Lockport man, who had previously been judged to be a level one sex offender, has been arrested by federal authorities on a child porn charge.
James A. Stivers, 65, was charged in a criminal complaint with possession of child pornography. The charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum of 20 years, and a $250,000 fine.
Stivers was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to the charge. He had an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder Jr. and is being held pending a detention hearing.
Federal prosecutors said Stivers had been linked to an image of child pornography that had been uploaded to the internet. Investigators then secured and executed a search warrant at Stiver’s Lockport home.
During the execution of that warrant, investigators seized various computers, electronic devices, and electronic media. A preliminary review found some of the devices contained images of child pornography.
Stivers was previously convicted of first-degree sexual abuse in August 1995 in Niagara County Court. He is a registered level one sex offender.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.