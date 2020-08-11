A Niagara County grand jury has indicted a Lockport man in connection with an April murder in the town of Lockport.
The grand jury charged Davaris Hodge, 28, with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Hodge was arraigned virtually on Monday. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was ordered held without bail.
New York State Police responded to a reported shooting on Cambridge Drive at 2:33 a.m. April 12. When they arrived, they found Leon Johnson, 36, inside his home, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Johnson was given medical treatment by EMTs but later died from his wounds.
State Police investigators said they were able to track Hodge to a motel in the Rochester area. He was taken into custody at the time and charged in a criminal complaint with Johnson's murder.
Neither police nor prosecutors have commented on a possible motive for the slaying.
