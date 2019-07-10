Police are investigating an accident that they say resulted in the death of a motorcycle driver on Wednesday in the Town of Cambria.
New York State Police responded on Wednesday evening to Lower Mountain Road in Cambria for a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.
Stephen E. Tunmore, of Lockport, 56, was operating the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at Eastern Niagara Hospital shortly after the accident.
State police say no charges have been filed at this time and that the investigation into the cause of the accident is continuing.
