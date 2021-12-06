Lockport man making music moves

With the completion of his newest music project, "The Novelty of Standards," local rapper and entrepreneur Jamal Gasol is looking to level up.
"The EP’s title is synonymous with a changing persona," said Gasol, ``I'm levelling up my thought process, and my vocabulary in this latest project. I'm using fewer curse words and giving more reflections about the things I went through."
The 2009 graduate of Lockport High School came up on North Avenue in the Falls.
Gasol said he attended Geraldine J. Mann and Harry F. Abate elementary schools. At Abate he was in the honors program.
Later, Gasol attended the old Niagara Middle School and Niagara Falls High School before graduating from Lockport High.
His video "Cataract City" features several local landmarks, including an aerial of the falls and a street shot of Gasol in front of the Boys and Girls Club where he played Biddy Basketball with local hoops legend and former NBA 6th-overall draft pick, Johnny Flynn. The video also includes footage of Gasol at the Ruth Nicoletti Field, where he said he played Cataract Little Loop Football for legendary coaches Stephen Panepinto and Shorty Palmer.
To bring publicity to his music efforts, Gasol recently rented billboard space on Hyde Park Boulevard near Jerauld and Seneca avenues, in the heart of his old stomping grounds, with another major billboard placement planned for the new year near Niagara Falls International Airport.
"I'm being humble about it, but I'm making moves now, I'm just trying to be an example to everybody, but it starts with the youth," said Gasol, "trying to show that music is a way out."
Like many in the industry, Gasol's music touches on themes that include poverty, violence in the community and -- as LeBron James said -- "being Black in America is tough."
Speedonthebeat.com recently reviewed Gasol’s latest work and said listeners will “find his hometown appreciation and lyrical abilities to be top-notch.”
Regarding the video, the review went on to say, “The visuals for both cuts feature Gasol showing love to Niagara Falls, both the glitz and the blue-collar aspects, to help paint a picture of the town as being full of both character and grit.”
The Novelty of Standards EP, is produced by Brooklyn’s Bass Reevez, who met Gasol at his Brooklyn studio, Society’s Basement. His moniker is a take on Bass Reeves, a former slave turned U.S. Marshall, said Reevez. “I used to work at an old folks home in the Bronx and they had a lot of books. The one that really stood out to me was a western about the Black cowboy.”
Gasol’s music can be found at https://jamalgasol.bandcamp.com/
Speedonthebeat’s review called it the “perfect Black Friday gift for the hustle and flow lover in your life, if I can say so myself.” About the video, the review continued, “Check out the visuals … and support dope music in all its forms.”
To see the video google “Jamal Gasol Cataract City/Superior Man”
Gasol merchandize is available through jamalgasol.com.
