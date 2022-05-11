Lockport man named top enlisted leader in 153rd Troop Command

BUFFALO — Lockport resident Anthony Giamberdino, a command sergeant major in the New York Army National Guard, will become the top enlisted soldier in the guard's 153rd Troop Command on Saturday.
Giamberdino will be the highest-ranking enlisted soldier in the 1,600-member troop command, which has soldiers located across New York. He'll report directly to Colonel Christopher Guilmette, the incoming commander of the 153rd Troop Command who's replacing Colonel Jamey Barcomb. The change of responsibility ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill.
The 153rd Troop Command, headquartered at the Connecticut Street Armory, is the higher headquarters for the 102nd Military Police Battalion in Auburn, the 204th Engineer Battalion in Binghamton, and the 501st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Battalion in Schenectady.
Giamberdino, who recently retired from the Niagara County Sheriff's Office-Crime Scene Unit, began his military career in August of 1991 at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri, as a combat engineer crewman with the U.S. Army Reserves.
In January 1993, he transferred to the New York Army National Guard and attended Camp Grafton, North Dakota, to become a combat engineer in the 827th Sapper Company.
Giamberdino had a break in service from 1997 to 1999, when he returned to the Guard's 827th Combat Engineer Company. After deploying in 2004 to Balad, Iraq, he returned to the new 187th Engineer Company. In 2006, he was assigned as the first sergeant of the 152nd Engineer Company, and served in that position until 2016 when he became the command sergeant major of Binghamton's 204th Engineer Battalion.
In 2019, Giamberdino was selected as the command sergeant major of the 501st OD Battalion in Glenville, and in February 2020, he was selected to be the senior enlisted adviser filling the Command Sergeant Major position in the Joint Task Force-Empire Shield headquartered at Fort Hamilton. Joint Task Force Empire Shield is a state active duty force that augments security in New York City and Giamberdino is now employed full time with it on state active-duty orders.
During his tenure with the New York National Guard, Giamberdino has been activated to respond to disasters in the state including post-9/11 New York City, the October 2006 storm that caused flooding in the Binghamton area, Hurricane Irene in 2011, Superstorm Sandy in 2012 and Operation Lake Effect 2017.
He's a recipient of the Engineer "DeFlury" Medal and his military education includes five noncommissioned officer development courses that culminated in his graduation from the Sergeants Major Academy in 2017. His civilian education includes 91 semester credit hours at Erie Community College and the University of Buffalo.
Giamberdino and his wife Kelly, who is prior Navy, have four children: Anthony, Alexander, who is currently deployed with the 82nd Airborne Division, Morgan and Mia.
