Prosecutors have dismissed a first-degree rape charge against Jordan R. Patterson, a convicted Lockport sex offender, though Patterson may still go to trial Sept. 4 for allegedly filming a sexual encounter with a minor.
Assistant District Attorney Robert Zucco said Friday the woman accusing Patterson of that rape charge recently decided not to testify in Patterson’s third trial, adding she “has made significant progress in the last four years to put this behind her.” The woman alleged Patterson raped her at a house party in the Town of Lockport in September 2015, when she was 18.
Patterson, 24, may still face trial next month on a charge of use of a child in a sexual performance, a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison, if prosecutors discover video of the encounter on Patterson’s cell phone at the time.
Zucco said investigators have new technology that may be able to bypass the iPhone’s security features, though it may not work with the older-model phone. That technology was not available in Patterson’s trial last September, when a jury could not reach a verdict on that charge and nine others in the indictment.
Prosecutors instead relied on witness testimony to try to prove that charge, Zucco said.
If investigators either cannot penetrate the phone’s security or cannot locate video of the alleged encounter, prosecutors will drop the sole remaining charge against Patterson.
But Patterson could still face up to 42 years in prison on previous convictions.
Patterson was convicted in that trial of eight counts of second-degree rape, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual act and one count of endangering the welfare of a child for encounters involving two underage girls.
Prosecutors dropped eight of the remaining counts after one accuser declined to testify in the upcoming trial. A fifth accuser stopped cooperating with prosecutors on the eve of Patterson’s September trial, resulting in those counts being dismissed as well.
The allegations against Patterson include numerous sexual encounters between September 2015 and January 2017, and involved four minors and one adult woman.
Patterson’s first trial in March 2018 ended in a mistrial. His aunt, Alice Patterson, a court attorney, was aiding his defense in that non-jury trial — an arrangement that prosecutors said could lead to a conflict of interest.
The third trial was delayed further in February when prosecutors discovered that Patterson’s former defense attorney, Robert Fogg, had represented a prosecution witness in a misdemeanor case in Clarence in 2014.
Patterson, who has rejected several numerous plea offers, has since secured a new defense attorney, James Riotto.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.