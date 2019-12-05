BUFFALO — A Lockport man convicted of sex trafficking was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday.
Over the course of three years, Oliver Kimmons, 52, of Lockport, solicited and coerced young and opiate-addicted women to have sex with paying customers in exchange for drugs, according to the office of the U.S. Attorney of the Western District of New York.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Meghan A. Tokash, Douglas A.C. Penrose, and Joel L. Violanti, who handled the case, said Kimmons drove the victims to Western New York farms, dairies and Indian reservations where they engaged in sex acts with paying customers. Kimmons collected the money from customers and then “paid” his victims in heroin. Kimmons also had sex with the victims in exchange for drugs.
The sentencing is the result of an investigation by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and the Niagara County Drug Task Force, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, the Lockport Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations, according to U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr.
