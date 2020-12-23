Lockport man uses gift to shed light on work of firefighters

How would you thank the people who came to your aid when you needed them most?
Lockport's Justin Printup did it the best way he knew how — by thanking them in person and presenting them with a homemade gift that comes from deep within his creative heart and soul.
Last July 29, Printup, 36, lost his balance and fell, breaking his left arm in four different places.
Scared, nervous and unsure of what would happen, Printup said he was comforted by not only the quick response of Lockport Fire Department responders, but was forever touched by the genuine kindness and concern they showed him while in their care.
“I was scared and I couldn't get up,” Printup said. “When they came, they were beyond caring. They went through the whole nine yards on what to do and were absolutely amazing.”
After a long healing process and rehabilitation follow-up, Printup came up with a great way to say thank you and immediately contacted his alderman, Rick Abbott, to arrange a reunion.
However, COVID-19 restrictions delayed his chance to say thank you in person — until this week.
More than a dozen firefighters greeted Printup in the LFD garage, including Fire Chief Patrick Brady, and Printup promptly presented them with a homemade lamp that he makes as a hobby.
“I started the hobby about a year ago. It takes two to three weeks to make one lamp,” Printup said, while handing over the lamp.
“I've made quite a few since I started this hobby for a good year now. The bottles I get as donations and I filled this one with red aquarium gravel, which I get at the pet store. I make other types of things too, as a hobby. It's very rewarding for me.”
Printup said he's fully recovered, but has lost a little mobility in his wrist, adding that nothing will stop him from continuing to pursue his hobby.
“It was a very rewarding thing to do, giving the lamp I made,” Printup said.
“I was nervous, but meeting the chief and everyone giving me the opportunity to do this — they were very appreciative and it made me very happy.”
Chief Brady said Printup's gift is appreciated.
“Just another day on the job, doing their job,” Brady said. “It's nice to have a little recognition for the guys. This is what it's all about. We're there to do our job, but someone making the time and effort to say, ‘Thank you' in person is really special.”
Abbott said he was glad to have arranged the meeting.
“Justin has been a friend of mine through the years and I'm happy that he reached out to me,” Abbott said.
