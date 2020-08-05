Lockport mayor's emergency COVID powers rescinded

Members of the Lockport Common Council on Wednesday formally rescinded emergency powers that were granted to Mayor Michelle Roman earlier this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In March, city lawmakers granted emergency powers to Roman to provide her administration with the ability to react to community needs as they related to COVID-19. The privileges allowed the mayor to enter into any contracts or sign any documents to tackle COVID-19 matters if the council was unable to hold a formal meeting. Approval was also needed from the corporation counsel's office and Alderman-at-large Ellen Schratz.
Common Council President and Third Ward Alderman Mark Devine was the sole dissenting vote on Wednesday. He argued that it may be necessary to reinstate the emergency powers should a surge in COVID-19 infections occur.
"I'm just cautioning that we’re not quite out of the woods with COVID," Devine said while observing that New York state's numbers are trending in the right direction. He also noted that a lot of areas in the country are now seeing increases.
On Wednesday, Niagara County officials reported an additional 11 new positive cases, bringing the active cases to 48 and the number of positive cases to date to 1,468.
Devine encouraged First Ward Alderman Joseph Oates, the sponsor of the resolution, to pull the measure from consideration.
Second Ward Alderman Luke Kantor noted that the council can always put the emergency powers back into effect if needed in the future.
Oates added that a special meeting could and should be held if a need arises.
