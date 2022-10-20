Catholic Health will host a recruitment session for healthcare workers interested in job opportunities at the future Lockport Memorial Hospital, a campus of Mount St. Mary's Hospital, on Monday.
Two information sessions will be held at New York Beer Project, 6933 S. Transit Road, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.
Information will be shared about jobs in nursing, imaging, laboratory, registration, dietary, environmental services, pharmacy and other divisions. To pre-schedule a one-on-one session with a human resources representative, go to chsbuffalo.org/Lockport. Walk-ins are also welcome.
“Healthcare and service professionals are in high demand today and we are very fortunate to have many skilled and talented individuals in our region,” said CJ Urlaub, president of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital. “This is an exciting time for the Eastern Niagara region and we hope many people in the community will want to be part of our new hospital.”
The new LMH, under construction on Shimer Drive in the town of Lockport, is scheduled to open in late summer 2023.
