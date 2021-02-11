The new, Lockport Memorial Hospital will be built on 104 acres of land between Ruhlmann Road and Shimer Drive at the city/town line, it was announced Thursday morning by Catholic Health.
Construction is slated to begin this year on the $37 million facility that will include “state-of-the-art” emergency services, 12 in-patient private rooms, specialty services including women’s and orthopedic services and outpatient care. It should be up and running by the end of 2023, officials said.
Here’s the release from Catholic Health:
Catholic Health has contracted to purchase 104 acres of land in Lockport, which will be the site of the new Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital. The multiple parcels, located off S. Transit Road between Shimer Road and Ruhlmann Road, are currently under environmental and zoning review. Access to the hospital campus will be off Shimer Road near Transit.
“We are excited to have found an excellent site for this new state-of-the-art hospital,” said Mark Sullivan, President & CEO of Catholic Health. “We are also pleased to share the progress we have made on our promise to build a new hospital campus to serve the needs of the residents across Niagara County.”
The largest parcel of land is home to Hall’s Apple Farm. The Hall family has retained a portion land, where they will continue to reside and operate the Market & Bakery. The longstanding Hall’s Apple Farm Market & Bakery, well-known for its delicious pies and gifts, will remain open to continue to serve the local community. As a symbol of good health, Catholic Health plans to celebrate the legacy of the apple farm by contributing to the health of the community through the new hospital campus.
“When we heard the farm was for sale, we were eager to have a virtual face-to-face with the Hall family to learn what was important to them and reassure them that their legacy would live on in a way like no other,” Sullivan added. “It was an emotional call on all sides because the Hall Family, like Catholic Health, was humbled and honored to play a role in creating something so vital for Niagara County residents on land that was such as important part of their family and the history of this community.”
Working closely with New York State and local municipalities for necessary approvals, Catholic Health plans to complete the land purchase in the next few months and begin construction of the new hospital campus by the fall.
“With the collective support of the physicians, employees, and everyone at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, we are building a sustainable healthcare model that will strengthen services across the entire Niagara region,” Sullivan continued. “We are eager to begin construction of the new Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital as we all work together to provide high quality healthcare to families throughout Lockport and its surrounding communities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.