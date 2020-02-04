A Lockport native is opening the first credit union in the United States founded specifically to serve the LGBTQ community.
Joe Danna, 30, was born and raised in Lockport and studied communication studies and marketing at Canisius College.
Danna and his husband own Superbia, an online credit union that they will begin operating in the spring to serve a community that financially has faced discrimination. Superbia is Latin for "pride."
"There is still a lot of discrimination in banking," Danna told the Union-Sun & Journal in a recent telephone interview. "There are not necessarily loans or product that serve the LGBTQ community ... . Whether it was trying to apply for an apartment in New York City and meeting all of the criteria, including the requirements around income and credit. and things like this, and having been denied the opportunity to have an apartment."
After Superbia received its license in Michigan this past September, the company attracted national media attention, generating articles by outlets including Yahoo News, Bloomberg, Fortune, ABC News and Forbes.
Danna said it's a "historical milestone" because Superbia will be the first banking institution in the United States to cater specifically to members of the LGBTQ community.
Danna talked with students at Canisius late last month about his journey since graduation and the process behind Superbia's establishment. The company has been in development for more than three years, he said.
Canisius College, a Jesuit school, has roots in mission-based work, and Danna said he is pleased to fill a need by starting an enterprise that's designed to combat a problem in society.
