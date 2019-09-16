Lockport native named commander of 107th Operations Group

A Lockport native has been named commander of the 107th Operations Group at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station.
Todd M. Guay was promoted to the rank of colonel and took command of the 107th Operations Group at a ceremony this past Saturday. As commander, Guay is responsible for the organization, training and equipping of more than 370 New York Air National Guardsmen serving in the 107th Attack Wing.
Also elevated at the air base were:
— Lt. Col. Tom Griffin, a Getzville native, to commander of the 136th Attack Squadron. The squadron conducts intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions and provides air support to U.S. and coalition forces overseas.
— Major Lindsay A. Doak, a Niagara County native, to commander of the 107th Logistics Readiness Squadron.
— Chief Master Sgt. Saleem B. Winters, a Niagara Falls native. As chief master sergeant, Winters is the operations and compliance superintendent for the 107th Logistics Readiness Squadron.
