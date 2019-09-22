Lockport native's prison memoir earns an accolade

Author Brandon Stickney's first two books chronicled Lockport-area natives who achieved fame or infamy, but for his third work, Stickney tackled a subject much closer to home.
He wrote about his descent into drug dependency and his recovery in state prison.
His memoir, titled "The Five People You'll Meet in Prison," riffs off Mitch Albom's successful novel about five people a deceased maintenance man encounters in Heaven. But Stickney's "Five People" are all real — four inmates and one corrections officer he met during his two-year sentence in state prison on a drug sales charge.
Stickney, 52, a former Union-Sun & Journal reporter, wrote the memoir after being paroled from Marcy Correctional Facility in August 2018.
Though "Five People" won't be released publicly for about a year — Bancroft Press has set a September 2020 publishing date — it has already received some of the highest accolades of Stickney's career. Most notably, the book has been named a semi-finalist in the 2019 William Faulkner-William Wisdom Creative Writing Competition, a prestigious literary award that has launched the careers of many acclaimed writers.
Stickney said he wrote the memoir as a "warning" to abuses of power and violence in the state prison system. But it's also his attempt to make sense of the struggles and mistakes that landed him in a prison cell.
"I kind of went from being the all-American boy to somebody nobody wanted to hang around with," Stickney said. "I think writing the book was kind of catharsis."
'Going Nowhere Fast'
Stickney began his writing career in January 1990 when then-Union-Sun & Journal editor Dan Kane hired him as a stringer. Later that year, Kane offered Stickney a full-time reporter position, which Stickney accepted, even though it meant he had to drop out of the University at Buffalo, where he was majoring in English and literature.
"(I thought), 'I’m a writer, and I don’t need a degree," he said.
Stickney wrote for the US&J for five years, until a national tragedy gave him his first career break.
On April, 19, 1995, a domestic terrorist set off a truck bomb outside of a federal government complex in Oklahoma City, killing 168 people and wounding 680 others in what was then the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil.
The perpetrator, Timothy McVeigh, was born in Lockport and grew up in Pendleton, giving Stickney and other local journalists a unique position in covering the tragedy.
Stickney left the US&J in 1995 to write "All-American Monster: The Unauthorized Biography of Timothy McVeigh," published by Prometheus Books in 1996. He went on to work full-time for Prometheus, promoting the Amherst publisher's works to reviewers and audiences.
After two years at Prometheus, Stickney took a new job in marketing for RSA, a Mercedes-Benz subsidiary in Amherst.
While working at RSA, Stickney received a diagnosis that would change his life. A doctor discovered a tumor in his chest — benign, but potentially cancerous — and recommended he have the tumor surgically removed. The tumor never caused him any further problems.
But to cope with the post-surgery pain, a doctor prescribed hydrocodone, a synthetic opioid.
Stickney said he was hooked immediately.
"I was addicted from the first pill," he said.
But Stickney was no stranger to addiction, having struggled with substance abuse for most of his teenage and adult years.
He said his alcoholism was apparent in his first drinking parties as a teenager, when his attempts to numb his social anxiety would typically end with him blacking out. By his early 20s, he was using cocaine as well. “Any time I could get my hands on alcohol from the age of 16 or 17, I’d be off and running," he said.
Within about a year of using his first prescribed opioid, Stickney began getting painkillers on the black market. Prescription opioids were more available then, Stickney pointed out, because the U.S. public and medical community hadn't yet learned of the harm caused by these drugs, and lawmakers had yet to clamp down on overprescription of opioids.
Stickney said he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2015, and believes he was using to "self-medicate."
"Depression is something that just rules your life," he said. "I feel like those years were kind of a desperation to battle my own mind.”
His substance abuse issues eventually took a toll on his work and home life. He left RSA in 2003 and spent the next several years bouncing between ad agency jobs, though he continued to pursue passion projects (he published "The Amazing Seven Sutherland Sisters," an account of the Cambria family that became famous as circus performers and hair-product entrepreneurs, in 2012).
Eventually, Stickney's drug habit cost him his freedom.
In September 2014, while attending treatment at Northpointe Council, Stickney met a man who wanted Suboxone, a prescription opioid used to treat addiction to painkillers. Stickney sold him Suboxone twice.
The buyer turned out to be an undercover investigator with the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.
Stickney was charged with four drug felonies, and pleaded guilty Feb. 2, 2016, to fourth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch, Sr. allowed Stickney to enter a two-year diversion program. If he followed all the rules, including participating in Lockport Drug Court and remaining sober, he could have avoided prison time and had his felony conviction vacated.
But after repeated sanctions for continuing to use drugs, Stickney was removed from drug court by that December.
The following April, Kloch sentenced Stickney to two years in state prison.
“The book is about a normal, everyday guy, getting put into the system and trying to deal with that," Stickney said. "Mentally, that was extremely difficult.”
On the inside
On May 11, 2017, Stickney arrived at Wende Correctional Facility, the first of four state prisons that he served time in during his nearly 15 months in the state correctional system. The reality of prison life, Stickney soon found, was worse than he had imagined.
"In the outside world, in the darkest, deepest, scariest ghettos — prison is 10 times worse than that," he said. "It’s not necessarily the other prisoners. It’s the corrections officers."
"I met a number of them I really liked," he added. "Then there was the other side, they were out to scare someone, they were out to beat someone to death."
Stickney claims he witnessed such a beating early on at Marcy Correctional Facility, a medium-security prison near Utica, where Stickney served the bulk of his prison sentence.
"Practically my first day at Marcy Correctional Facility, as I was going into the mess hall, and three or four COs were beating the (expletive) out of this guy," said Stickney, describing the victim as an African-American man. "I could never understand why, because he was never giving them any resistance."
After the beating, Stickney said, the man limped off, and the guards appeared cruelly dismissive of the inmate's injuries.
"They said, he’ll never be here again. That 'here' is the mess hall, where he’s supposed to be eating three times a day," Stickney said.
"He’s my mental poster child," he added of the victim.
But Stickney found other corrections officers were kind, respectful and "tough but ... honest." One corrections officer even made the list of Stickney's "Five People," along with four inmates.
Each of them, Stickney said, went out of their way to help him through his prison term.
"I don’t know what made them do this, but they were looking out for me all the time," he said.
Stickney said he hopes his memoir draws attention to deficiencies in the state corrections system, saying he believes guards are "underpaid," "overworked" and in need of more rigorous training, particularly when it comes to mental illness.
The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision says it recently has instituted reforms to prevent inmate abuse, including deploying body cameras and additional fixed cameras, reorganizing its internal investigations unit and instituting a grievance tracking system for complaints involving employee misconduct.
"While DOCCS cannot comment on allegations that cannot be substantiated, the Department has zero tolerance for violence in its facilities," DOCCS spokesperson Thomas Mailey said. "Anyone found to have committed a crime inside a DOCCS facility will be held accountable and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."
On the outside
After being paroled from Marcy Correctional Facility on Aug. 6, 2018, Stickney moved to a Tampa Bay, Fla., suburb with his parents. With some help from his father, he quickly set to work on the book he'd been planning to write since his first day in prison.
"My father bought me a computer and said, 'Get back to work,'" Stickney said. "I looked at my notebooks that I had from prison, and I tried to make something intelligent out of it."
He completed the book last December, was accepted by Bancroft Press in February and submitted it to the William Faulkner-William Wisdom Creative Writing Competition in March. Late last month, he learned his work had been named a semi-finalist.
Stickney is pleased with the honor, though he doubts he measures up to the contest's namesake.
"I don’t feel worthy of it," he said. "It feels scary because I can never live up to the name Faulkner, ever.”
He hopes the book will explain his struggle to his family and friends in Lockport, many of whom extended a helping hand — loaning money, giving him a place to stay — when he was in the grip of addiction.
"I wanted to report what had turned me into somebody who wound up going to prison," he said. "I have a lot of great friends and family in Lockport, and I wanted to explain myself.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.