The city is facing an overhaul of its noise policy that was adopted nearly four decades ago.
Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman said that the current code — adopted on on May 2, 1984 — is “subjective” and “difficult to legally enforce.”
A public hearing required for such a change has been scheduled for May 11.
The current code states that unnecessary noise is unlawful and is defined to be such by whether it “annoys, injures or endangers the comfort, repose, health or safety of others.”
It’s language like that which Roman objects to.
“It’s not enforceable in the courts,” she said, noting that any arrest made by an officer enforcing the law as it stands now would be thrown out.
This is not the first time the city’s Noise Policy has been challenged. According to Roman, the draft had come up at council meetings but was rejected because of its “impacts on business.”
In a letter to City Clerk Paul Oates on April 14, along with a draft of the proposed replacement, Roman wrote that, “This version is designed to help support the efforts of enforcement while maintaining an understanding of business needs.”
Roman said that Deputy Counsel Jason Cafarella wrote the current draft, but it is not set in stone.
“We’ve made changes and we can still make more changes,” she said at a recent Common Council meeting.
On that point, resident Shawn Hughes spoke during the public input recess of the meeting in regard to the needs of citizens when it comes to noise.
“I want a peaceful and quiet city,” he said. “I think we deserve it.”
Hughes brought up a noise program in Elkhart, Indiana in which a Noise Control Officer gave out tickets for excessive noise. He noted the City of Lockport could use such an influx of funds.
“I’m very passionate about this,” he said. “And if need be, I will go out and get signatures.”
Differences between the current and proposed laws includes the addition of criteria, particularly decibel testing, as well as other objective standards such as a barking dog.
In the draft law, “A barking dog may be defined as a dog that barks continuously for 10 minutes or intermittently for 30 minutes.”
The current law does not address any noise by animals.
Should the new law be passed, it will completely eliminate Chapter 125 of the City of Lockport Code.
“It will be a total revamping,” Roman said. “We will have to rescind the old law.”
