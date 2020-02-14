City officials plan to issue a request for proposals in an effort to find a company to assist with efforts to update Lockport’s comprehensive plan and zoning code.
Mayor Michelle Roman said representatives from a couple of engineering firms have told her they believe they can apply for grants to help cover some of the costs of the effort.
Roman said the city has already done certain things that would go into a comprehensive plan, so she expects the overall cost would be reduced as a result
If the council approves a resolution authorizing the issuance of an RFP, she said it will take a couple of weeks to ensure the related documents are worded correctly. A contract probably won’t go up for a council vote until mid-April, Roman said.
Roman plans to call for a special task force and the reestablishment of the historic preservation committee to help with the process.
The last time the comprehensive plan was updated completely was 1998, according to Roman. She said parts of the zoning code have been updated, but she doesn’t believe the zoning code has ever been updated entirely.
First Ward Alderman Joseph Oates said he expects the review to be thorough.
“This is not going to be a small endeavor. If we’re going to have it done, we want to get it done right,” Oates said.
Fifth Ward Alderman Rick Abbott said he believes updating the comprehensive plan and zoning code will compliment efforts to undertake a property reassessment in the city.
“They go hand in hand with each other,” Abbott said.
