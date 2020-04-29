Lockport officials reviewing budget options

Lockport’s finance director is compiling a report on the financial impact of COVID-19 and Mayor Michelle Roman said Wednesday that her administration is in the process of developing an austerity budget policy.
Finance Director Timothy Russo is expected to present his report to common council members at their meeting next week.
During a work session on Wednesday, Roman said all city department heads have been curtailing spending and have been directed to avoid all expenditures that are not “absolutely necessary” to the functioning of their department.
“They have been keeping track of all spending and loss of revenue since the start of this,” Roman said.
Russo said his report, which is subject to review and approval by Roman, will likely include a cash flow statement as well as information pertaining to appropriations, expenditure estimates and a look at anticipated losses in revenue for the remainder of 2020. Recommended cuts would also most likely be an element of the report, officials said.
First Ward Alderman Joseph Oates, who also chairs the city finance committee, emphasized that financial struggles are a nationwide problem and not unique to Lockport.
Oates encouraged fellow city lawmakers to look through the budget and find areas where they think expenses could be reduced.
“Everybody is losing considerable revenues and we just have to reduce our expenses. Unfortunately, we’re going to have some hard decisions to make,” Oates said.
Roman said the unions have been “very cooperative” and she regularly talks with their representatives.
“We meet regularly to talk about these things and they are very supportive of what’s going on,” Roman said.
Fifth Ward Alderman Rick Abbott said he’d like more specific updates on the communications between Roman’s administration and union leaders.
“It’s good that you’re talking to the unions, but we don’t know that,” he said. “We don’t have that information.”
In reply, Roman said she felt she was sharing that information with the council members but said she will make more of an effort to improve communication with them.
Last week, Abbott released a list of actions he felt the council needed to consider in an effort to cut spending and protect the public as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Abbott’s suggestions included: reducing department spending by 10%; requiring all overtime to be approved by the mayor; postponing, or canceling, the summer youth and recreation program; sharply limiting or eliminating seasonal hiring; limiting or canceling the 2020 operation of the community pool and including labor unions in all personnel decisions “so they understand that these steps are being taken so as to avoid possible personnel reductions.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.