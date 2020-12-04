On the day body camera videos were released in the Troy Hodge case, City of Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman said the city and its police department are working to prevent a similar tragedy.
Roman told the US&J that she had seen the video and that it is, “disturbing. She said she also wishes the attorney general would complete her investigation to bring closure to the family, as well as, the entire community.
In a press release, Roman reveals that she and Chief of Police Steven Abbott have been working together on guidelines, training procedures and technological tools, including a body camera for each police officer.
According to Roman, the LPD was the first department in New York state to provide officers with iPads to have contact with professionals in the mental health field in the summer of 2019. By last December, every road officer also had one of the iPads to assist them while working on calls regarding mental health.
Roman also called for community involvement throughout the last 18 months that the Attorney General’s Office has investigated Hodge’s case.
“The Peacemakers from Niagara Falls now have a branch in Lockport, and have met throughout the year. We are far ahead of the state’s deadline for the Police Policy Review plan, due to the state in Spring of 2021, and have met multiple times throughout this year to work on our plan,” she wrote in the press release on Friday.
Roman’s budget for 2021 does include new de-escalation training and different protocol in calls with a mental health component, as well as, specific training focused on implied bias by police officers.
“Although none of these procedures, tools, or training course can bring back Troy Hodge, our hope is that they will prevent a similar tragedy in the future,” she concluded. “The city will continue to work closely with the Lockport Police Board, which handles all matters involving the Police Department pursuant to the City Charter, to respond appropriately once the City is provided the long-awaited findings of the AG’s investigation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.