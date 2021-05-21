The Discover Niagara Shuttle will soon be making stops in the Lock City.
The tourist transporting service will begin making stops in the City of Lockport this coming Friday and run Fridays through Mondays starting at 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sara Capen, executive director of Niagara Falls National Heritage, said that one shuttle will travel between Niagara Falls and Lockport, while another shuttle will be running in a loop to 12 iconic stops in the Lockport area. Those stops include the Erie Canal Discovery Center, Lockport Caves & Niagara Zipper, Old City Hall, Cornerstone CFCU Arena, Lockport Locks & Erie Canal Cruises, Widewaters Marina, Palace Theater, Challenger Learning Center, Kenan Center & Gallery, Erie Canalway Trail, Niagara County Historical Society and Niagara County Courthouse.
The Discover Niagara Shuttle’s first route connecting Lewiston and Youngstown to Niagara Falls launched in 2016. Capen said that expansion into Lockport was a direct result of the 1% raise in occupancy tax in Niagara County, funds which contributed to the Discovery Niagara Shuttle being able to give free transportation around the county to residents and visitors alike.
City, state and national officials formed the multi-level delegation needed to make the project possible with U.S. Reps. Brian Higgins (D) and Chris Jacobs (R) crossing the aisle to support the project.
Similar actions were also taken in the state Assembly and Senate.
“Look behind us right here. We have bipartisan support. Two members of Congress of opposite parties coming together for the benefit of Western New York and our community. Sen. Rob Ortt (R) who did a tremendous job representing Lockport and this district by joining with (Democrat State Senator Tim Kennedy) the chairman of the Transportation Committee of the other side,” Assemblyman Mike Norris said. “I must say that this shuttle would not be here today without the dedication of the majority leader of the Assembly, Crystal People Stokes. Judge (Assemblyman Angelo) Morinello and I went to her and said, ‘This needs to happen for Niagara and Lockport,’ and she said, very clearly, ‘We got you.’ ”
Higgins said the region offered a “unique” experience.
“This is a unique place and it’s made up of individuals that come from all over the world,” Higgins said. “Regardless as to whether we’re a first generation or many generations preceding, it’s an exodus story. We come over oceans, we come over mountains, we come over deserts to flee persecutions in our homelands, to this great place called America.”
“There’s no region in this country that is blessed with the natural resources in this one, in Niagara Falls to Lockport,” he concluded. “People want to discover this place. That’s why (the Discover Niagara Shuttle) is a unique program to help everyone to come to appreciate the uniqueness of this land.”
The Discover Niagara Shuttle mobile app can be downloaded at discoverniagarashuttle.com/apps and will show where all shuttles are at any time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.