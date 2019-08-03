Lockport police getting faster response during mental health calls

Kenneth I. Gumaer Jr., age 72, of Middleport, passed away August 2, at Niagara Hospice House. He was predeceased by his parents Kenneth I. Gumaer Sr. & Catherine (Stahl) Gumaer. Ken is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Douglas (Pat) Gumaer, Stephanie Gumaer & Peter (April) Gumaer…