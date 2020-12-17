Whether the Lockport Police Department is doing a good job or not, the public's perception of it today is somewhat negative, especially within the local Black community, according to a survey of residents in the city's recently-completed Police Policy Review.
The highly-anticipated 86-page report was released Thursday morning by Mayor Michelle Roman, following months of meetings and discussions with Police Chief Steven Abbott and others on ways to improve policing.
In addition to a perceived racial bias by the LPD by residents, also noteworthy is what the report does not directly address — the death of a Black man, Lockport's Troy Hodge, while in LPD custody in 2019. Roman said the report, which was mandated by the state this year, and the Hodge incident, are not related, adding that the city has already started implementing a lot of changes recommended in the review.
“The main things people want is more transparency, better training and oversight,” Roman said, adding that the city has “tried multiple avenues” to expand its recruitment process by hiring non-white police officers. There are currently no black LPD officers in Lockport, which is about 87.5% white, 7.2% black and 3.5% hispanic.
Among the 403 survey responses:
• Less than half of local residents think the LPD is effective at reducing crime and about a third think it is ineffective or worse.
• Less than a quarter of all respondents said they're unlikely to call police if experiencing a problem, but among Blacks the figure is more than 50 percent
• Only a third of residents surveyed think the LPD treats people with respect. Among Blacks, the figure is 60%.
• Seventy percent of black respondents believe LPD hiring practices are not transparent and 84% feel the LPD needs improved training in racial bias.
Common Council President Mark Devine agreed there's a police perception problem, adding that he's hoping the city hires a police officer of color soon. He applauds the efforts of Roman in trying to improve race relations since the first day she took office.
“Since Michelle has been mayor, she's made it a point to interact with different ethnic groups,” Devine said.
“We have a number of candidates who are interested right now in becoming police officers and they're going through the process. I wouldn't be surprised if that candidate is a minority candidate, and knowing the needs of the city, that just might be the catalyst that might separate him or het from another. It would certainly be a factor and something that cant be ignored.”
Roman said she and the police chief planned to conduct live interviews with Lockport Community Television on Thursday night to discuss the report. In addition, she noted that throughout the past year, the city has held several public forums at city parks to discuss ways to improve policing. There are currently three Blacks on the city's Police Board — all appointed by Roman.
A virtual public hearing to allow residents to address the comprehensive report is set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20.
Follow reporter John D’Onofrio on Twitter with “Good Morning, Lockport, N.Y.” weekday mornings at @LockportJournal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.