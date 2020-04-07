The Lockport Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired at the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and Cherry Street on Monday evening. 

LPD was dispatched to the street at 11 p.m. Monday for a report of possible shots fired. Upon arrival, police located evidence of a shooting with no injuries reported. 

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Piedmont at 439-6722 or the LPD confidential tip line at 439-6707. 

