The Lockport Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired at the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and Cherry Street on Monday evening.
LPD was dispatched to the street at 11 p.m. Monday for a report of possible shots fired. Upon arrival, police located evidence of a shooting with no injuries reported.
The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Piedmont at 439-6722 or the LPD confidential tip line at 439-6707.
