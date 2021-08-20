A serious accident brought Lockport police and fire to the corner of Market and Main streets about 12:30 p.m. for an accident with reported serious injuries.
Police on the scene could not give comment, but at the scene was a disabled vehicle that had collided with the building. A lamp post was also knocked off its base and lying next to the vehicle in an area that was taped-off with police tape, as well as tarps and blankets blocking the scene.
Police said more information is upcoming.
