Lockport Police overtime policy overhauled

Police Chief Steven Abbott has begun rolling out recently updated Lockport Police Department policies, including a dramatically changed overtime policy to equalize how overtime is distributed.
"It will be a little bit more fair across the board to everybody working," Abbott said.
Police administrators have been working with Lexipol, an outside company, since last year to review the department's policies with an eye on helping LPD to become accredited again.
Abbott rolled out the department's revised policies on use of force and overtime about three weeks ago. Abbott said the use of force policy did not change much, but the policy is now spelled out in more coherent language.
Regarding overtime, Abbott devised an "overtime wheel" that he argues will distribute overtime more equitably. The old system had overtime going to the most senior officers first.
"If you're eligible on the overtime wheel then it's yours ... regardless if you got 20 years on or twp years on," he said.
Abbott believes this should cut down on departmental overtime overall, since the top officers have higher salaries and therefore earn more on overtime. The wheel should aid in the retention of officers as well, he said.
Departmental overtime has already decreased during the past year, Abbott said. The overtime tab from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2019, was $166,000 and in the same period this year the tab fell to $104,000.
Since the COVID-19 crisis began in March, court has not been in session and DWI stops have been limited, Abbott noted.
