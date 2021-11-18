There were no injuries in a reported accident between a City of Lockport police officer car and a civilian's vehicle in the area of Day Road in the Town of Lockport after the officer had received a call of an assault in progress and attempted to respond when the collision occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
Upon receiving the call, the officer activated his lights and sirens at which point it appears the civilian's vehicle did not yield the right of way to the emergency vehicle, Lockport Chief of Police Steve Abbott said.
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Unit was asked by Abbott to investigate the scene and handle the accident report.
Abbott said the report should be forthcoming next week.
