Lockport Public Library wants your opinions

Lockport Public Library’s board of trustees and staff want the community's input on the library's future.
Lockport area residents are invited to detail the types of library services they use, and what they would like to see at the library over the next several years, in a community-wide survey.
“We have held meetings with some of our patrons and staff to ask them their opinions about the library and its future. They provided some excellent feedback, and now we would like to know what Lockport residents and library patrons think,” Library Director Beverly Federspiel said. “Over the next few weeks, we hope that as many community members as possible will share their opinions with us on our anonymous survey.”
The survey can be found online at www.SurveyMonkey.com/r/lockportlibrary ; from a link on the library’s website at https://lockportlibrary.org ; or, starting Monday, in a paper version available at the desks inside the library at 23 East Ave.
“There are also flyers up at the library with tear-off tabs with the web address of the survey so that people can go online anywhere to share answers,” Federspiel said. “They can even take it on their Smartphones or e-readers."
"Patrons can use a number of great materials, programs and services at the Lockport Public Library, and we would like to know what people think about them, and what they want to see at the library in the future,” Federspiel added.
The survey is available until March 15.
Anyone who takes the survey can enter a drawing to win a $50 gift card. The winner will be announced when the survey is completed.
