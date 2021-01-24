Lockport resident named executive director at Embry-Riddle University

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University has appointed Timothy J. Walsh to the position of executive director for Enrollment Marketing and Digital Strategy for the Daytona Beach, Florida, Prescott, Arizona and worldwide campuses.
Walsh recently retired as associate vice president for marketing and communications from the State University of New York College at Buffalo after working there for 12 years. He held previous roles as marketing manager for AAA of Western and Central New York, assistant vice president for college relations with Medaille College, and associate public relations director for Children’s Hospital of Buffalo.
Active in community and professional organizations, he is a past commissioner with the City of Lockport Police Department. He has held board member positions with the State University of New York Council for University Advancement (SUNYCUAD), the Historic Palace Theatre, and Western New York United Against Drug and Alcohol Abuse Foundation.
A graduate of Medaille College, he holds a Bachelor of Science in Media Communications, a Master of Science in Education, and a graduate certificate in Supervisory Management from Cornell University.
Walsh resides in Lockport with his wife. They have three children.
