Lockport City officials took steps on Friday to allow restaurant owners to use green space, parking lots, patios and, provided they follow certain requirements, to expand outdoor seating to accommodate more customers in phase two of the state's reopening plan.
On Wednesday, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced a change to Phase Two of the state's reopening which allows restaurants to open outdoor seating, with indoor seating still scheduled for Phase Three.
Mayor Michelle Roman, City Attorney Laura Miskell Benedict and Alderman-at-large Ellen Schratz signed an agreement on Friday formalizing the city's new standards. Under emergency rules in place amid COVID-19, the measure did not require full approval by the entire common council.
Roman said she did inform all city lawmakers about the move, which she felt needed to be done as quickly as possible in order to allow local restaurant owners to reopen while accommodating as many customers as possible. Roman said she felt holding a special meeting would cost valuable time in this instance.
"We needed to be able to allow restaurants to take advantage of that so they can start coming back and we wanted to support the local restaurants," Roman said.
Schratz agreed with Roman, calling the city's effort to give restaurant owners more space for seating "a great idea."
"Our businesses are really struggling ... It's just going to give the restaurants a little bit more space to open up safely," Schratz said.
Miskell Benedict said businesses will have to show proof of insurance to the city clerk's office and the seating must be approved by the building inspector's office as well.
She said all seating arrangements at local eateries must adhere to existing standards, including 6 feet of distance between tables, mandatory wearing of masks for staff and patrons will also be required to wear masks when they are not seated. She said the public property still has to be able to be traversed by patrons and or just people walking by.
"The mayor is going to permit it right now, as long as all the guidelines of both the liquor authority and the governor's resolutions are followed," Miskell Benedict said.
The businesses are free to expand seating on property they own, city officials noted.
City Clerk Paul Oates noted that the building inspector must first approve the request before a certificate of insurance is filed with his office.
