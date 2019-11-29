Lockport retailers gear up for "Small Business Saturday"

It promises to be a busy day in Lockport today as the community celebrates an annual event designed to help small businesses while kicking off the holiday season with a parade and other activities.
For those who still haven't had enough of shopping, dozens of Lockport shops and businesses will be offering holiday gift items for sale today as part of Small Business Saturday.
Small Business Saturday will open with a "Shop Lockport Welcome Party" scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. today at the Lockport Main Street office inside the Historic Post Office at 1 East Ave., Lockport. Guests of the Shop Lockport Welcome Party will have the chance to win Shop Small swag and enjoy hot cocoa and fresh cookies.
Lockport Main Street, Inc. will again offer the Shop Lockport Passport, which gives shoppers the chance to win hundreds of dollars in gift certificates to local retail shops. Passports include the listing of 39 retail locations within Lockport’s city limits. Shoppers are encouraged to spend $5 at a retail location and have the passport signed by a sales associate. For every five shops signed, the applicant will be entered to win one grand prize of a gift certificate to every location listed in the passport. Passports can be found at any participating Shop Lockport Passport retail location.
“As we enter this holiday season we encourage community members to put their holiday shopping in the hands of our small retail shops," said Jessica Dittly, program director for Lockport Main Street, Inc. "On average, for every $1 spent at a small business, 67 cents is reinvested back into the community. All of us at Lockport Main Street believes in the power of community, and nothing is more impactful than supporting your neighbor.”
For more information regarding the Shop Lockport Passport, Shop Small Saturday, and Lockport Main Street’s programming, visit www.lockportmainstreet.com.
LIGHT UP LOCKPORT
Shopping isn't the only thing happening in Lockport today.
Light Up Lockport, which offers a full day of family friendly Christmas activities, will start at 9 a.m. at the Palace Theatre with a Tacky Sweater 5k Run, while spectators can enjoy free hot chocolate at Bonjour Crepes.
From noon to 3 p.m., the Palace will hold free showings of the Christmas comedy "Elf." In addition, horse and carriage rides will embark from the palace, the Lockport City Fire Department will offer tours and Lockport Main Street will hold its Small Business Saturday Shop Lockport Welcome Party at the historic post office, 1 East Ave.
Papa Leo's will offer free pizza from 1 to 2 p.m., Windsor Village will offer donut decorating and cider, the Penalty Box sports bar will offer cookie decorating, and Emmanuel Methodist Church will have cookies and cocoa, along with music and crafts, at its free nativity scene.
Free ice skating will be offered at Cornerstone Arena, from 1 to 3 p.m., and Santa Claus at the Palace Theatre stage from 2 to 4 p.m. will round out the afternoon.
The Light Up Lockport parade will disembark from Ida Fritz Park at 6 p.m. and follow Main Street to the Palace. The community tree lighting on the palace marquee will cap the parade at 6:45 p.m., followed by performances by Lock City Sounds and the Dylan Mulvey Dance Academy. A free showing of the "Polar Express" will finish the festivities at 7:20 p.m. at the theatre.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.