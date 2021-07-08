Lockport Rotary Club honors members, selects new leaders  

The Rotary Club of Lockport announced its new leadership for 2021-2022 and presented Paul Harris Fellow awards to some members at its changeover luncheon on June 29th at Simply Ems on Lincoln Avenue.
Tracy Farrell accepted the gavel as the new president from outgoing president Aaron Carlson. Maureen Wendt is president-elect and Shelley Unocic is vice president. Dick Mullaney will continue as secretary, Ellen Schratz as treasurer and Steve Cotten as sergeant-at-arms. Dan Wilson will continue as assistant secretary and Jay Dry as assistant treasurer.
Incoming president Farrell inducted board members for the coming year. Board members beginning three-year terms are Martina Fern, Bob Shaw and Vincent Davis with David Greenfield and Paul Lehman filling unexpired terms. Marie Bindeman will chair the Lockport New York Rotary Foundation.
One of the highest honors given in Rotary is the Paul Harris Fellow Award named after the founder of Rotary in 1905. The award recognizes exemplary service or a significant donation. The purpose of the Paul Harris Society is to honor and thank individuals for their generous, ongoing support of Rotary and The Rotary Foundation.
Recognized this year were: Dick Mullaney, for his faithful commitment to the weekly member Spokes newsletter; David Kinyon, for his leadership on Rotary’s ongoing commitment to improving the Market Street parks; Rhodes Palmer, for his leadership in fundraising, even in a pandemic-closed year; and Steve Cotten, for his dedication to environmental projects and faithful commitment to sergeant-at-arms duties on a weekly basis.
Others recognized for contributions to The Rotary Foundation were Julie Coy, who achieved Major Donor recognition by the Rotary Foundation, Eric Connor, Paul Lehman and Ellen Schratz.
The club had the pleasure of hearing from Avery Connor, president of Lockport High School Interact and daughter of Rotarian Eric Connor, who shared a report on Interact’s activities during the past school year. Interact is the high school affiliate of Rotary.
Farrell highlighted some areas of new effort by the club including work with Toastmasters International and exploration of a satellite to the Lockport Rotary club. In the never-ending need for funding for community projects and high school scholarships, community members are encouraged to “save the date” for a Nov. 19, 2021, virtual cash raffle and a May 20, 2022, in-person raffle.
Farrell closed the meeting with a group recitation of Rotary’s Four Way Test: Is it the Truth; Is it Fair to All Concerned; Will it Build Good Will and Better Friendships; Will it be Beneficial to all Concerned.
