On a brisk late fall morning, members of the Lockport Rotary Club trickled into the Salvation Army center on Cottage Street, dropping off bags and platters full of food, quickly, no lingering, before getting on with their day.
The Rotarians kept up a club tradition by putting on, pandemic style, a turkey dinner spread at the Sister Mary Loretto Memorial Community Soup Kitchen this past Monday.
“The turkey dinner is an expression of the Rotary Club’s service above self,” Rotarian Dave Kinyon said. “That’s the motto of Rotary International, ‘Service Above Self.’”
The motto serves as a shining light for Rotarians who want to make a difference in someone’s life.
“This is the season of giving and I think it’s even more important this year with the need in the community,” said Rotarian Paul Lehman, immediate past club president.
The Rotary turkey dinner tradition began in 1985 at the urging of Jon Wilson, first vice-president of the Lockport club at the time.
“My feeling was the Rotary Club had an identity associated with businessmen, upper middle class, wealthy, and not necessarily involved with or sensitive to the needs of the lower middle class, the homeless, and I thought it would be a demonstration to our community, to all people, regardless of class, to provide for them at the holiday time of year,” Wilson recalled this week.
The Lockport soup kitchen, which was in its infancy at the time, was a good vehicle for that demonstration, according to Wilson.
“It impacts the Rotarians as well,” longtime club member Dan Wilson observed. At the soup kitchen, he said, “The Rotarians would stand and serve the people, and they’d see people who were off the street, and it impacted them to see the clients we’re serving. It motivates the Rotarians to be involved with this. They see who they are helping in the community.”
While this year's dinner was different from any other, 2020 project chair Patricia Barrows committed to keep up the tradition because, as a Christian, she is passionate about helping others and she sees that same spirit in the work of the Salvation Army.
In past years, club members served plates of food in the dining room, but this year, because of the pandemic, they were restricted to filling carry-out boxes for their guests, who waited outside.
Another difference was the addition of a sandwich bag / gift bag filled with homemade cookies to the carry-out dinner. This was perhaps a poor tradeoff to enjoying a hot meal in the dining room, Barrows suggested, but everyone seemed happy.
“It really went well,” she said.
EVERY PENNY COUNTS
The 2020 Sister Mary Loretto Memorial Community Soup Kitchen fund drive is more than halfway to goal after a series of gifts received throughout this week. As of Thursday, the total raised to date is $35,270.
The goal set by the Lockport Salvation Army, which houses and runs the soup kitchen, is $65,000.
To contribute:
— Clip the fund gift form published by the Union-Sun & Journal and either drop off your donation and the gift form at the Salvation Army office or mail it to: Salvation Army, 50 Cottage St., Lockport, NY 14094. Checks should be made out to The Salvation Army and “Soup Kitchen” written on the memo line, to ensure that the money goes directly to support soup kitchen operations.
— Visit The Salvation Army – Lockport’s website at http://empire.salvationarmy.org/EmpireNY/lockport and click the “donate now” button on the top right corner of the page.
