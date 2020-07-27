Lockport Salvation Army thrift store closed

After many years operating in the community, the Salvation Army Family Thrift Store on South Transit Road closed its doors permanently at the end of April, a spokesperson confirmed this week.
According to Jon Rogers, director of marketing and digital strategies for the Salvation Army Empire State Division, the store was shuttered on April 30 over a lack of profitability.
"The first priority of the store was to raise funds to continue offering rehabilitation programs to people in need at no-cost, but current circumstances, even prior to COVID-19, had made supporting these programs through this store impossible," Rogers said. "The decision to close the store was not made lightly. But after much review, it seemed to be the most responsible choice."
"The Salvation Army regularly reviews the financial performance of its stores, services and programs to ensure maximum efficiency, and available offerings are discontinued only when absolutely necessary," Rogers added.
The Tonawanda and Niagara Falls Salvation Army thrift stores remain open.
"The Salvation Army would like to thank the people of Lockport for their understanding during this time and for all their support over the years," Rogers said.
