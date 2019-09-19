After months of delaying a decision, the Lockport school board has decided to officially solicit letters of interest from community members who would like to fill an open seat on the school board.
John Craig resigned from the school board on July 12 for personal reasons and the board delayed a decision at every consequent meeting due lacking a full board, which board President John Linderman felt is needed, and Wednesday was the first meeting where the board was at full attendance.
Interested community members must pick up petitions, gather 50 signatures and submit letters of interest to the district clerk's office at 130 Beattie Ave. by 4 p.m. Oct. 9., District Clerk Deborah Coder said. Petitions can be picked up at Coder's office in the board of education office on Beattie Avenue.
After a lengthy discussion, the school board informally voted 5-3 to solicit letters of interest from community members and petitions and eventually appoint someone. Trustees Thomas Fiegl, John Linderman and Edward Sandell voted to leave the seat vacant, arguing that it wasn't necessary to fill the seat and that appointing someone would give them the advantage of basically being an incumbent in the May election they would have to run in.
Whoever the board picks will have to run for election in May.
The board did not make a decision on if the candidates would be interviewed at the Oct. 9 meeting, but said if need be they can do interviews at the later October meeting or even hold a special meeting. Linderman raised the possibility of holding the candidate interviews in executive session, and several trustees expressed a desire to hold the interviews, if they do have them, in an open meeting.
Assistant Executive Director Kristin O'Neill said "it's an interesting question" of if the school board can hold the candidate interviews in executive session.
She noted it depends on if the governing body is adhering to a strict reading of Open Meetings Law, which has a provision allowing a governing body to enter executive session for several reasons, including reasons leading to the appointment of a person. She added that despite the provision in OML courts have held that the circumstances are different when appointing a position that is traditionally an elected position, like an open school board seat. The courts have held that when
"The courts have said under these circumstances we don’t believe it’s appropriate to review applicants in executive session," O'Neil said.
So far two candidates have publicly approached the board about their interest in the open board seat.
Martha Kershaw, a teacher at Daemen College, and Christopher Sherman, a behavioral health aide at Eastern Niagara Hospital, both spoke to the board in August about their desire to fill the seat.
