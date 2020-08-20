Lockport schools will reopen on Sept. 8 under the “2-1-2” schedule model, it was decided Wednesday by the Board of Education.
Superintendent Michelle Bradley said the district's 2-1-2 model involves: "blue cohort" students attending school in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays and participating in remote learning on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; and "gold cohort" students attending school in-person on Thursdays and Fridays, and remote learning on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Thus, Wednesday officially became a remote learning day for all students district-wide. Bradley said district staff are expected to connect remotely with students on Wednesdays from classrooms and/or offices. Wednesdays will also be used as an additional mid-week cleaning and disinfecting day at all school buildings.
“While there is no perfect model that will satisfy everyone, this model appears to be the preferred model by staff and parents and it aligns with guidance from the New York State Education Department and the state Department of Health,” Bradley said. “It will not be the forever model, but it will serve LCSD the best as we gear up to gradually and thoughtfully reopen our schools in a safe and productive manner.”
Students and parents will receive details on school reopening from building principals and classroom teachers very soon, Bradley added.
“Thank you for input and patience throughout the process of developing our school reopening plan. It is recognized and very much appreciated,” she said.
All students on buses are required to wear a face mask and maintain appropriate social distancing. The only exception to the mask requirement is for students whose physical or mental health would be impaired by face covering, but these students still must maintain social distancing of six feet on the bus.
Bus transportation cannot be refused to a student who is not wearing a face mask. However, the student will be seated in a designated area of the bus for social distancing purposes and then the matter will be handled by district administration and the parent/guardian.
Students will be asked to load back to front on buses and will exit front to back. Social distancing on buses, at this time, is one student per seat, unless they are family members who can sit two per seat.
To view the reopening plan, updates and resources, go to lockportschools.org/reopening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.