Lockport school board candidate petitions due Monday

Any resident of Lockport City School District who wants to run for a seat on the school board must submit an electronic petition of interest by 5 p.m. Monday.
The petition form can be found at lockportschools.org/cms/lib/NY19000563/Centricity/Domain/1/Petition.pdf.
The completed form must be emailed to District Clerk Deborah Coder at dcoder@lockportschools.net .
The annual budget vote and election of school trustees will take place on June 9, via absentee ballot, per an executive order by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo.
This year, four trustee seats are up for election. Three are for three-year terms and one is for a two-year term
