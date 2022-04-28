School board candidacies for Lockport City School District were official as of 5 p.m. and of the five candidates, Leslie Tobin is the only incumbent running. Other board members with expiring terms are Ed Sandell and Karen Young, school board president.
The newcomers include Tracy Caruso who said she’d like to be an advocate against the bullying that she and her family – her sister, Jill Caruso, speaks at each school board meeting on the issue – have uncovered and continue to discover more of as parents and members of the community share their stories.
“If elected I will try my best to help the students and parents of Lockport with any problems. I’ll reach out to them and help any way I can,” Caruso said.
She also noted she is concerned with the schools’ academic ranking in New York state.
Robin Heyn, a school bus driver who has worked for the district since 2017, said she has seen firsthand the bullying on the buses and is adamant on the safety of students.
“That’s my big issue,” Heyn said.
Geneva Johnson is running for school board with a philosophy of “doing things right.”
“I believe things need to be done right for the parents and the students because the school board is entrusted with their well being,” Johnson said. “Things need to be done with decency and order.”
The final newcomer is Sterling Pierce Jr., who was frank when he said that he felt he could help children of color by becoming part of the school board. As a social worker, he said that sometimes kids will open up more knowing that the person they’re talking to has been in their situation.
“Diversity in mentorship is a recipe for a successful student,” Pierce said. “It’s not about race.”
Soon to be former trustee Sandell spoke with the US&J Wednesday evening. He said he has no issue with anyone on the board and admires them.
“They’re passionate and involved in the community in a way that I’m not,” Sandell said, noting he’s not on Facebook.
Sandell said it is a natural end to a very special part of life and intends to continue to be involved with the community, noting that he has a new grandson and has also become interested in the Challenger Learning Center in the city.
“I’ll probably replace it with something else,” he said about his school board days, and laughed.
Young and Tobin were not available for comment.
