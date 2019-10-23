Two candidates for appointment to the Lockport school board will be interviewed in an open board session tonight.
Geneva Johnson and Martha Kershaw have applied for consideration to fill the board seat vacated by John Craig in July.
Previously, board president John Linderman had raised the possibility of conducting the candidate interviews in executive session — behind closed doors — but at a Tuesday special meeting the board formally decided to conduct the interviews openly. In addiiton, the board will ask LCTV to broadcast the interviews.
The interviews will begin at 6 p.m. at the district office, 130 Beattie Ave., and will be conducted in what the board calls “PTA style,” which according to Linderman means the candidates will be asked a series of questions and they’ll take turns answering first.
After the interviews, the board further decided, it will enter executive session to deliberate and a “blind ballot” will be conducted, meaning the trustees will write down their choice anonymously.
“I don’t want me or anyone else to be influenced by someone else’s vote,” trustee Edward Sandell said in advocating for a blind ballot.
The discussion about a blind ballot comes after the board decided, in a split vote in September, to appoint someone to Craig’s seat temporarily. Sandell, Linderman and trustee Thomas Fiegl wanted to leave the seat vacant until the May 2020 election.
District Clerk Deborah Coder observed that residents are given the ability to vote on the district’s budget by secret ballot in the May election.
“They (voters) do it on a ballot and they seal it,” Coder said.
It is unclear whether blind balloting is a lawful action for the board to take. Attorney Paul Wolf, president of the Buffalo Niagara Open Government Coalition, argues “there is no such thing as a secret ballot.”
“Any vote taken has to be recorded,” Wolf said. “The board members don’t vote blindly for the school budget, do they?”
Linderman said district officials didn’t discuss the idea of blind balloting with the district’s counsel, Jeffrey Swiatek.
