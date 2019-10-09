Four residents of Lockport City School District have picked up petition forms indicating their interest in filling a vacancy on the school board.
As of Monday night, one of the four had turned in a completed petition, according to school board president John Linderman.
Prospective appointees have until noon today to turn in a petition with at least 50 valid signatures and a letter of interest in the post.
Linderman said the board will review petitions and letters later today and release the petitioners' names.
There's been one empty seat on the nine-member board since July, when trustee John Craig resigned. When a vacancy occurs, the board has three options for addressing it: appoint someone, schedule a special election or leave the seat unfilled until the next scheduled election.
The board decided in September, on a split vote, to go the appointment route, by soliciting letters of interest from district residents — and requiring signed petitions as an additional demonstration of interest in the job.
Linderman and trustees Tom Fiegl and Ed Sandell had voted to leave the seat vacant, arguing that filling it wasn't necessary and appointing someone would give that person the advantage of being an incumbent in the May 2020 election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.