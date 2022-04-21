A longtime critic of facial recognition technology and its procurement by the Lockport City School District from SN Technologies, as well as a grandparent of a child in the school district, Jim Shultz stood in front of the Board of Education Wednesday night with a laundry list of complaints.
Chief among them was the district's spending of $2.7 million on a technology which a state law ultimately banned the use of – something Shultz likened to buying 27 houses at $100,000 a-piece and burning them to the ground.
Shultz also accused Superintendent Michelle Bradley of lying to the Buffalo News and the public about a competitive process to bid the security project out to the lowest responsible bidder that never happened. Shultz referenced the state comptrollers recent audit of the Lockport City School District in which the comptroller said, "The district sought no competition prior to awarding the facial recognition software license agreement."
Shultz had also spoken in March of 2018 when some current and former school board members voted to go ahead with the purchase of Aegis, a facial recognition system being offered to New York schools ahead of the Smart Schools Bond Act grants being awarded by the state. The grant could translate into a school security system for the district and the school safety was a topic of discussion after many tragic school shootings rocked the nation. Shultz noted that the board listened to Tony Olivo explain that while he was paid by SN Technologies as a consultant, there was no financial interest on his end for the sale of Aegis to Lockport schools, and he could act as an independent expert.
While Schultz continued to speak at Wednesday's meeting, the board walked out of the room because Shultz went over his 3-minute time limit to speak despite numerous calls to stop by board President Karen Young. Dennis Sobieraski, a security guard, then appeared and told Shultz that unless he stopped talking, he’d be forced to call the police and pursue charges of trespass. Shultz continued speaking for another moment before obeying the call to stand down.
Jill Caruso, a mother of a student in the district who had offered to give her time to speak to Shultz but was denied that option by Young, summed up her opinion of the board’s action and the decision to stop recording the meeting by LCTV cameras with a few words.
“What I just witnessed is amazing to me,” she said. “You should’ve sat here. You should’ve listened. He’s a taxpayer in this community. You were all elected by voters and you should’ve listened to what he had to say. It’s very disappointing to shut cameras off in America.”
Caruso went on to say that not listening to Shultz was an act of “cowardice.”
In a statement sent to the US&J, Shultz explained, “This is clearly an issue that is embarrassing for the school board and that it does not want it to be discussed in public. The comptroller of the State of New York found that the district misled the public about its backroom dealings to funnel the contract to its favored company. The audit directly contradicted the Superintendent’s public claims that the project was competitively bid. The Superintendent blatantly lied to parents and taxpayers about a project that squandered $2.7 million in taxpayer money that was supposed to benefit our students. This is not how a public school district is supposed to be run and it is time for the superintendent to go.”
Bradley would not comment on the unexpected recess when the board left the room as Shultz spoke or on Shultz’s conclusion that she should be removed from her position as superintendent.
Board trustees did not address the issue of the facial recognition system or their action as a board to vacate the board room during Shultz’s speech, except for Trustee Rene Cheatham during her report to the board.
“Sometimes we just got to address that elephant in the room. I just want to say we’ve got to be more transparent when it comes to addressing people and talking to people,” she said. “We can’t always be where we don’t want to talk. We don’t want to identify what’s going on. I think that people coming here, sometimes that frustration comes out because we sit back and we don’t address it and we’ve got to be more transparent and I will say that.”
Young later said that while it was unfortunate, she called the recess to ensure the rules of the board meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.