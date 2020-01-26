Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers developing for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow showers. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch.