The Lockport City School District’s Board of Education voted to adopt the 2022-23 expenditure budget at its Wednesday night meeting.
The proposed budget is $113.8 million in expenditures with a tax levy of $41.5 million which is approximately $950,000 higher than the 2021-2022 tax levy.
According to an email from Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Management Services Deb Coder, there were no cuts made to student programs, as well as that enrollment is trending “flat,” but she does predict an additional 100 students in the district distributed between pre-K to senior year. It does not, however, account new families that will “move in or move out.”
According to Coder, 78% of the expenditure budget is related directly to the education of students.
“That includes teachers, programs, supervision, BOCES and transportation and all related employment benefits such as payroll taxes and health benefits,” she said in her email.
Coder also said that the remaining 13% in funding was related to building maintenance and upkeep, utilities, as well as facilities employees who do that work and their payroll taxes and health benefits.
In terms of what the means for a tax impact for residents in the district, Coder said that the tax rate per $1,000 will drop for both the City and the Town of Lockport because of an assessment being conducted by the City of Lockport.
“The budget being presented to the voters on May 17 is the bottom line,” Coder concluded. “It does take into account projections for unknowns like utilities, unforeseen building repairs, new families moving in with students who need specialized placements, etc.”
Coder said if the year ends with additional funds left over, the district will give money back to the taxpayers in the form of an appropriated fund balance which will fund the next year’s budget.
