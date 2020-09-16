A North Tonawanda woman was hired Wednesday by the Lockport School District to provide occupational therapy services.
Emily Frank of 2901 Lemke Drive was hired under a one-year contract at a rate of $60 per hour, not to exceed $52,800 per year. If additional therapy hours are needed, Frank must put in a request to the district in writing.
In other matters, an internal audit of school budget and trustee election process by Hungerford Vinton, LLC turned up that the district has complied with all state requests and guidelines.
Official board election results earlier this year are as follows (11 candidates were vying for four available board positions): Rene Cheatham 2,881 votes; Heather Hare 2,339; Martha Kershaw 2012; Ed Sandell 1,997; Jon Wiley 1,683; Steven Allore 1,650; Geneva Johnson, 1,215; Michael Ferraro, 1,016; Paula Halladay 950; Christopher Sherman 907 and Teria Young 838.
Among the write-in school board candidates submitted were Mickey Mouse, Austin Powers and Skelator, the audit says. A total of 237 school board election ballots in all were disqualified — 114 for not providing a signature.
“Based on our data review and inquiries related to the data, we did not identify any anomalies that would lead us to conclude that ballot tampering existed,” the audit concludes.
