Lockport school officials plan to send out another round of voter registration postcards this week in an effort to correct what the superintendent characterized on Tuesday as an "inadvertent error" on an earlier round of postcards that erroneously suggested only those who voted in school district elections in the past four calendar years would be eligible to vote this year.
District Clerk Deborah Coder said Tuesday that a corrected postcard notice reflecting the correct standards for voter qualifications and eligibility has been created and is now being readied to print. Once the printing is finished, Coder said the postcards will be taken to the post office by the vendor for mailing, which she said is expected start in the coming days.
"While I cannot speak for the delivery timeframe of the USPS, once they accept the mailing it is our hope that the postcards will start arriving in the mail by the end of this week," Coder said.
The district sent thousands of postcards containing inaccurate voter registration information to voters districtwide on Saturday. The initial round of postcards suggested residents are not eligible to participate in the June 9 budget vote and school trustee election if they have not voted in “any school district election/vote during the past four calendar years.”
In conversations and email exchanges with reporters from the Union-Sun & Journal on Thursday and Friday, Coder initially stood by the accuracy of the four-year-voting-window clause. On Saturday, amid several residents and school board candidates took issue with the inaccurate language on the postcard, Coder acknowledged the district's error. Over the weekend, she indicated that the mistake was noticed too late for the postcards to be pulled from the print schedule.
The error comes as the district is preparing for an election that will feature voting by absentee ballot only, under emergency procedures put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, the four seats up for election on the school board have attracted many newcomers. Three incumbent trustees are attempting to keep their seats in a contest with eight first-time candidates.
The delivery of inaccurate voter registration information drew criticism on social media from supporters of the newcomer candidates.
Some challengers attempted to use Facebook to spread the word about the district’s error, reminding voters that casting a vote in school board elections in the past four calendar years is not a requirement to be eligible to vote this year.
“If you are a registered voter in Lockport you have a right to vote in this school board election !!!,” candidate Teria Royster Young said in a Facebook post. “It doesn’t matter if you haven’t voted in a School Board Election it’s your Right !!! And if you don’t receive a ballot by Wednesday of next week please let us know !!!”
When asked why district officials did not use the district's social media accounts or autodial system to issue a correction before the postcards containing the wrong information were sent voters in the mail, Coder said they felt another postcard was needed to ensure everyone receives the message.
"Consideration was given to using social media and the auto dial system to notify residents, however, those methods of communication are limited to certain groups just as newspaper circulation of the US&J. The district felt it prudent to mail the corrected notice in the same manner as the original notice to ensure everyone received the same information in a similar format," Coder said.
Coder offered her apologies for the situation and for the confusion the mistake has caused.
"I assure you it was not intentional and I have been working diligently with district officials to notify qualified voters of the mistake," she said. "And while this is not meant to be an excuse, please realize the unprecedented procedures for conducting this year’s school district vote have been challenging for school districts across the state. This is the first time for all districts undertaking this process."
Superintendent Michelle Bradley did not speak to the matter on Tuesday and instead issued a statement in response to questions from the newspaper. Like Coder, she also cited the "unprecedented procedures" surrounding the mail-in nature of this year's election process due to COVID-19 as a contributing factor to the "inadvertent error."
"The Lockport City School District has been committed to approaching this year’s district vote in a transparent manner, which has included providing the community with information that is in addition to the minimum legal requirements," Bradley said in her statement. "Unfortunately, there was an inadvertent error in one of the several notices to be issued this year by the district related to the vote. In order to fully resolve this matter, the district will be issuing a corrected postcard notice confirming the standards for voter qualification and eligibility to vote, which will be mailed in advance of the mailing of the absentee ballots."
In an email, citing Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order No. 202.26, Coder wrote that registered voters in the district would receive absentee ballots by mail and in order to obtain an absentee ballot, district residents must be: "U.S. citizens; at least 18 years old by May 23, 2020; a district resident for 30 days immediately preceding the vote; and registered to vote with the Niagara County Board of Elections and having voted in any school district election/vote during the past 4 calendar years."
The last clause, referring to a recent school voting history, should have been preceded by an "or" not an "and," Coder acknowledged on Saturday — meaning one is eligible to receive an absentee ballot if they're registered with the county board of elections or they have a recent school voting history.
Coder said the language on the back of the initial postcard mailed lasat week was from the law firm of Guercio and Guercio, which she said works with the NYS Association of School Business Officials, a non-profit affiliated with the state Department of Education that provides assistance to school districts.
Coder said NTS Data Service, a private company that assist school districts and county boards of election with managing voter databases and carrying out the election process, is processing absentee ballots for 59 districts this week. Coder said the company told her the goal is to have them all printed and mailed by the end of the week.
Coder noted that there are three ways an adult resident of the Lockport district can receive an absentee ballot for the upcoming school election:
• Be a registered voter with the Niagara County Board of Elections;
• Be registered with the school district by having voted in a school election at least once in the past four years; or
• Register through the voter registration link on the state Department of Motor Vehicles website (The deadline for registering was Saturday).
Residents who have questions about this year's budget vote and school board election or who have questions about their status as registered voters are encouraged to contact Coder by email at dcoder@lockportschools.net.
